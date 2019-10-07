PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Starting in early 2021, the installation of two large water pipes could restrict Dreamy Draw Park in Phoenix.
The first pipe to be laid through the park is 48 inches in diameter. The second pipe is 66 inches wide.
The two pipes will be used to reduce Phoenix’s dependence on Colorado River water.
“We are preparing for a potential drought on the Colorado River,” said Darlene Helm, an engineer with the City of Phoenix Water Services Department. “So we’re installing major infrastructure to take water from our Salt River System north to the areas supplied by Colorado River water.”
Phoenix Water Services says they plan to keep the impact on the park’s natural beauty to a minimum. They’ll be installing the pipes along existing bike paths and in areas close to State Route 51.
At a Monday community meeting, some residents voiced serious concerns about possible damage the pipeline could create.
“I don’t know of a company that’s really adept at repairing the scars that will result from them putting a 66-inch pipeline through the preserve,” said resident Tice Supplee.
Helm said the project is essential in ensuring water access to north Phoenix communities, but admitted the preserve will not look the same.
“I don’t think we promise to make it, you know, perfect-- back to what it was,” Helm said. “We’re going to do the best we can to restore it.”
There will also be road closures in the area as crews install the new water mains.
While the construction might be a hassle for some, the Phoenix Water Department says it will all better prepare the City for a drier future.
“It’s resiliency for our system,” Helm said. “It’s giving us that resiliency where we can move water from one system to the other.”
The project is expected to take nine to 12 months.
The next community meeting will be held by City officials on Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at Madison Heights Elementary School, which is located at 7150 N. 22nd Street in Phoenix.