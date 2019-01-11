PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A water main break has shut down traffic near a major Phoenix intersection.
The area of 7th Avenue and Deer Valley Road is closed due to the water main break.
Our news chopper flew over the area which showed the intersection flooded and the roadway closed.
It is unknown at this time what caused the water main break.
At this time, 7th Avenue is closed in both directions from Deer Valley Road to Melinda Lane due to a water main break. Police said there is no estimated time for when the area will reopen.
Phoenix police are asking commuters to take alternate routes.
North 7th Avenue is closed for north and southbound traffic from West Deer Valkey Rd to West Melinda Lane due to a water main break. Please seek alternate travel routes #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/pwOIkreAit— Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) January 11, 2019
