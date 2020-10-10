Chandler water main break

Photo: Chandler PD

 Photo: Chandler PD

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge water main break has flooded a neighborhood in Chandler, and could lead to a loss of water for some residents.

The break has caused road closures in the area of Alma School and Knox roads. (That's south of Warner Road.) Eastbound Knox is completely shut down at Alma School Road. Officials urge drivers to use Warner or Ray as alternate routes.

[CHECK TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

Crews from the City of Chandler water department are on the scene working to repair the break.

Chandler police say residents in the area may experience a loss of water and/or brown water from their taps until the issue is fixed. An estimated time of repair has not been given.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you