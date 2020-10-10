CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge water main break has flooded a neighborhood in Chandler, and could lead to a loss of water for some residents.
The break has caused road closures in the area of Alma School and Knox roads. (That's south of Warner Road.) Eastbound Knox is completely shut down at Alma School Road. Officials urge drivers to use Warner or Ray as alternate routes.
Crews from the City of Chandler water department are on the scene working to repair the break.
Chandler police say residents in the area may experience a loss of water and/or brown water from their taps until the issue is fixed. An estimated time of repair has not been given.
#TrafficUpdate Hard closures have been implemented at Pleasant/Knox and Jay/Knox (east of Alma School). The city water department is on scene addressing the main break. Residents may experience loss of water and/or brown water until the issue is fixed. ETA unknown at this time https://t.co/gRIZplM782— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 11, 2020