PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break closed the intersection of 19th Avenue and Monroe Street in Phoenix Thursday morning.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson with the Phoenix Police Department said there is no estimated time to reopen the intersection.
The City of Phoenix said the break is likely due to a combination of age of the pipe and the recent near-freezing temperatures.
Earlier this week, a water main broke in Tempe. Officials said cold weather also contributed to that break.
