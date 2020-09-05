PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A water main break had soaked up an intersection near Van Buren and 35th Avenue Saturday morning.
Whoa. Water main break at 35th Ave and Van Buren. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/Z45VbdWSyT— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) September 5, 2020
Cars aren't allowed to travel through as crews work to fix the water main. Avoid the area if you can.
No information has been released about how long it will take crews to fix the break, when the area will reopen or what caused the water main to break.
That’s not from a rain storm! 😳Water main break near 35th Ave and Van Buren #Phoenix #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/YZXCwSP9Mi— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) September 5, 2020