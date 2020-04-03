MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rural Metro Fire and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office rescued a woman who fell down a cliff on Friday morning.
The incident happened at Usery Mountain Regional Park north of the Las Sendas Golf Club.
Rural Metro said the woman fell 15 feet down a cliff and was about a half-mile up the trail when she reported a head injury.
Exclusive video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed the MCSO helicopter using a basket to airlift her to an ambulance in a nearby neighborhood. The woman’s current condition is unknown, but she was seen moving her arm before being airlifted.