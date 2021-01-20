PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River Project has released some explosive video of the demolition of some of its machinery at a now-decommissioned power plant in Page.

The two units blown up Tuesday are called electrostatic precipitators. (An electrostatic precipitator, or ESP, is a piece of machinery that removes dust particles from gases.)

Using 110 rapid-fire dynamite detonations, it took SRP just seven seconds to demolish the two ESP units at the company's Navajo Generating Station, which ceased operations in 2019.

After the one-minute warning was sounded, officials gave the countdown and then yelled, "Fire in the hole!" The blast was over within seconds, but the cleanup could take weeks.

Last month, another Page landmark came to an explosive end. The three iconic 775-foot smokestacks at the NGS were demolished in a single, explosive blast. The reinforced concrete stacks were the third-highest human-made structures in Arizona and stood taller than a 77-story highrise.

Next on the demolition schedule? The huge boilers that created the steam to turn the NGS turbines.

“The really exciting part of all this is restoring the land and returning it after 50 years of all this effort and all this industrial use,” said Julie Elliott, SRP major projects contracts manager. “To restore it to nature, that’s the best part.”

+4 Long-running coal plant on Navajo Nation stops production The Navajo Generating Station near the Arizona-Utah line was expected to shutter by the end of the year, but the exact day hadn’t been certain as the plant worked to deplete a stockpile of coal.

The Navajo Generating Station in far northern Arizona was a massive coal-fired power plant that served customers in the West for nearly 50 years. Its shutdown was the latest closure in a shift away from coal and toward renewable energy and cheaper power.

The 2,250-megawatt, three-unit plant was one of the largest in the U.S. West and had long been a target of environmentalists, who argued that it polluted the air and contributed to health problems. Cheaper prices for power produced by natural gas, rather than environmental regulations, led the owners to decide to close it in 2017.

The NGS land is supposed to be returned to the condition it was before the plant was built. Steve Yazzie, a former power plant employee who now works for a tribal energy company, said biologists from the Navajo Nation and SRP have met to talk about reseeding the land with plants used for dying wool, making tea and traditional medicines.

Environmentalists will be watching the reclamation efforts closely and pushing the Navajo Nation to develop more renewable energy sources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.