NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − According to the Mexican Federal Police, a tunnel nearly 32 feet long running from Mexico to Nogales, Arizona was discovered over the weekend.
Authorities released video of the smuggling tunnel that they say is used for drugs and human trafficking.
The tunnel's discovery comes in the middle of a heated border battle with the U.S. government still shut down as President Donald Trump hopes to secure billions of dollars to build a wall or barrier.
Tunnels coming into border towns is not at all uncommon. Last year, a 590-foot tunnel was discovered going into a Kentucky Fried Chicken in San Luis, Arizona.
