PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police Department shared a video on Twitter Tuesday morning of them rescuing a dog from a canal on March 18.
"A dog in trouble got a helping paw from Phoenix Police, thanks to several concerned citizens, who called 911 to report the dog in distress. At about 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, several people called 9-1-1 to report a dog stuck in a canal. The dog was swimming in the canal and was unable to scale up the concrete sides to get out."
Less than a week later with the help of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), she was checked out and found to be uninjured. She was quickly adopted and this little pup has found her fur-ever home!