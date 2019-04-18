PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rural Metro is warning residents after they were alerted to a scam involving their fire department.
According to a Facebook post, Rural Metro says residents are getting calls from a spoofed number appearing to be from the Rural Metro Fire Department.
The caller allegedly says, "A Rural Metro program is being shut down and you are due for a refund."
Rural Metro says the caller will then request personal information including Social Security numbers.
"Rural Metro Fire Department customer service representatives will not request personal information such as social security numbers," the post said.
If you have received a call similar to this, call 480-627-6200 and if you have fall victim to this scam, contact your local authorities to file a police report.
