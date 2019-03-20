SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) – A telephone scam has affected multiple victims over the past two days, according to Surprise police.
Victims report receiving a phone call from an unknown suspect who identifies themselves as a member of the Surprise Police Department.
Those receiving the calls say the phone number came across as the Surprise Police Department’s non-emergency telephone number 623-222-4000.
The suspect informs the victims they failed to appear for jury duty and had a warrant out for their arrest, according to police.
The victim is told if they fail to pay a bond, some cases up to $4,000, it will result in an officer coming to their home to take them into custody.
Police say the suspect requests payment in the form of gift cards.
Surprise PD never requests or accepts bond payments in the form of gift cards and never over the phone, police said.
If you receive a call from a person claiming to be law enforcement or threatening law enforcement action as part of this fraudulent scheme, Surprise PD asks that you call 623-222-4000 to report the incident.
