Terrifying dash-cam video shows the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car on Melbourne's Tullamarine freeway on Tuesday.
The 53-year-old female driver suffered minor neck injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria told Australian affiliate Nine Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.