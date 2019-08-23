PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say a female driver plowed into a Phoenix bus stop Friday morning after her brakes went out.
It happened around 9 a.m. near Van Buren and 32nd streets in Phoenix.
The car ran right into the bus stop and sent it flying, then careened into an Exxon gas station parking lot.
Luckily, the car missed hitting any gas pumps, which were just a few feet away.
And it was a close call for one woman who was riding a motorized wheelchair in a nearby bike lane.
She said the car came out of nowhere. "I closed my eyes and balled up my fists and said, please let me live!" she told us.
The white car involved appeared to have some serious damage, but we're being told all injuries are very minor, and no one was transported to the hospital.
It's not clear how many people were injured.
On Friday afternoon, we obtained the surveillance video of the crash taken from a camera at the gas station.
It's dramatic and scary video, showing the car crashing right through the bus stop and coming to a stop just feet away from the gas pumps.
