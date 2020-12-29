SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Golf fans hoping to see the Greatest Show on Grass better act fast and open up their wallets. Tickets for next year's Waste Management Phoenix Open are now on sale.

General admission tickets are $100 per day for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Those wanting to go on Friday and Saturday will have to pay $125. A maximum of 10 tickets can be bought per transaction. The tickets can be bought on their website.

For the first time, fans can buy individual daily tickets just for the 16th Hole and Clubhouse hospitality venues. Those were previously only part of a weekly package.

Waste Management Phoenix Open is preparing to host limited fans for 2021 tournament The tournament is scheduled for February 1st through February 7th at the Tournament Player's Club (TPC) in Scottsdale.

The ticket announcement comes about two weeks after the tournament said it will have limited fans for the big event at the Tournament Players Club (TPC) in Scottsdale. Organizers didn't give an exact amount. But everyone must wear a mask while at the tournament unless their eating or drinking. The WM Phoenix Open will be from Feb. 1-7. The tournament, known for its rowdy crowds, is also known as The People's Open and is one of the five oldest events on the PGA Tour.