SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Waste Management Phoenix Open will be scaled back even more than previously thought, organizers announced Wednesday.
Because of the rise of coronavirus cases, less than 5,000 fans will be admitted each day. In years past, 200,000 fans attended each day.
"Trying to figure this out, trying to figure out the best decision, the smartest decision, not just for organization and community," said Scott Jenkins, the 2021 WMPO Tournament Chairman.
Jenkins said this year will have a different vibe.
"We are the greatest show on grass. We are also known for party scene. That's just not going to be the case this year. It can't be the case this year," Jenkins said.
So far there is no word if the Bird's Nest will return. There will be other changes too to keep people safe.
"Mandatory masks will be in place similar to restaurants. If you are at a table sitting, actively eating or drinking you can have your mask off, but other than that, you will have a mask on throughout the entire property," Jenkins said.
There will also be temperature scanners. The way the venue is designed will allow for social distancing to keep people safe
"The 16th hole in a typical year, it's a 3 story structure and you can walk completely around the hole. This year it's limited to one structure, one level so you don't have the ability to walk around the course. That's to keep the numbers down in each particular zone," Jenkins said.
Ticket sales go to charity, which is one reason organizers wanted to have fans, while still balancing safety.
"Our community is in severe need due to COVID-19 just on so many different levels. That is the driving force," Jenkins said.