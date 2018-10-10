The 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, also referred to as "the greatest show on grass," is only a little more than 100 days out.
[RELATED: Celebrities draw record crowd for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am]
Event construction officially began on Oct. 3 at TPC Scottsdale, where development of the famous 16th hole and expanding 17th hole are in progress.
[VIDEO: Thousands of fans are lined up to get a spot to 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix open!]
Construction is said to be full-steam ahead, rain or shine.
"The People's Open" will host its opening day on Jan. 28 and will end on Feb. 3.
Daily general admission is FREE on Monday and Tuesday courtesy of "Ford Free Days." All other days tickets vary from $45 to $60.
Over the years, WM Phoenix Open has raised over $122 million for Arizona charities, past beneficiaries include: Phoenix Children's Hospital, Special Olympics Arizona, Boys & Girls Club, YMCA and Elevate Phoenix, among others.
[RELATED: How is 'Greatest Show on Grass' also the greenest?]
"The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the best-attended golf tournament in the world and has gained legendary status for being the most unique stop on the PGA TOUR."
WM Phoenix Open Site: TPC Scottsdale
17020 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Tickets:
- Advanced tickets available via www.wmphoenixopen.com or www.ticketmaster.com until Jan. 25, 2019.
- Tickets will also be available at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.