TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's not something you see every day: a wild coyote in the middle of a street playing with a dog in a Tempe neighborhood Sunday morning.
An Arizona's Family viewer captured the encounter on camera as the coyote and her neighbor's Airedale chased each other in the street. The neighborhood is near Price Road and Southern Avenue.
The video showed the coyote wagging its tail and the two seemingly playing together like they are old friends.
[RAW VIDEO: Dog and wild coyote play together in Tempe neighborhood]
The viewer said she was somewhat nervous being close to the coyote, but it seemed more tame than terrifying.
"They were just running around the street, just back and forth playing," said Cassandra Collett, who recorded the moment. "It looked very playful to me."
However, some viewers messaged Arizona's Family to say they were concerned that the coyote was trying to lure the dog away to kill it.
So, was that the case?
We asked the experts at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
They say coyotes do attack when they feel threatened or are nursing puppies, and have been known to lure dogs away from their owners.
But Linda Searles, the director of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, says this instance was pure play.
"You can see the coyote doing a play bow," Searles said. "He's not showing any aggression at all. He and the dog have formed a relationship, and they're having a good time playing."
Still, Searles advises all dogs owners to keep their pets on a leash when there might be coyotes nearby because wild animals can be unpredictable. She also says humans should never approach or feed coyotes in the wild.
"We don't want to encourage them to see humans as friends," Searles said.
Information about the Coyote Luring Myth. https://coyoteyipps.com/category/coyote-luring-myth/?fbclid=IwAR3A2bz_MqXHGqjkUoaup2W6bJEHIAKT8ybQEsbRRuA99zcH0jRuOuUxN6A
The airedale was trying to get it to leave I think.
If I had been the one filming this scene I would have clapped my hands and yelled very loudly at this coyote to scare it away. (I did that when I found one walking along the block wall in our backyard.). It is naive to think the coyote was 'playing". Pure and simple, these wild animals are PREDATORS and always looking for their next meal. I do think the coyote was trying to lure the unsuspecting pet dog back to his pack to be killed. More importantly, why is this dog allowed to run off leash on city streets, which is against the law? When it comes to our very sweet and friendly labradoodle, 2 year old Jack, who loves all other dogs and would probably have interacted the same with this coyote, the old adage "do not risk what you can't afford to lose" applies. We would be absolutely heart broken if something happened to him, especially because of our ignorance!
DANGER... this is a common Behavior coyotes use to lure a domestic dog towards a pack waiting nearby. They engage in play as they back up into the direction of the pack. A dog too large to pick up and Shake, will be attacked by a number of coyotes in a group. Had the dog owner known this, they probably could have found the pack of coyotes waiting nearby. Never let your dog interact with coyotes and get familiar or comfortable. Please spread the word to your dog loving friends who are unaware how clever these coyotes are. I have read behaviorist's saying that coyotes do not exhibit this Behavior, but we are surrounded by coyotes in my suburban area. This behavior has been observed numerous times. They are adapting to integrating with cities as they have had to come into during drought to find water for survival. They have also found new ways to find food. This was no game of play for the coyote. He was luring a food source.
Danger. Fake news. This is an urban myth.
Without knowing the specifics of these two specific animals it is impossible to know what exactly was happening.For all we know these 2 animals know each other and all you who assume you know everything would be wrong about luring the dog anywhere. The way the coyote walksed up to the camera person makes me think the coyote has been there before but we do not know so its all just a guess. Amazing how many brilliant people are on their KB but I see nothing but morons around town. Hmmmm.
Always a world full of experts and opinions on these posts. Here’s an idea..how about the fact that is kinda cute watching them interact? Opinions on calling animal control on the Airedale and how they shouldn’t own a let? Really? Lol
Way to many busy bodies in this world that don’t know how to enjoy each day but instead prefer to tear people down at every opportunity. Sad
Here's the experts info: http://www.sfanimalcare.org/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/Dogs-and-Coyotes-what-you-need-to-know.pdf
Son lives in N. Peoria Terramar area they run wild there also and they jump his backyard wall and got his pug and AGAF said to bad. Waiting for the pack to get a little kid playing ing one of the parks and see what AGAF says then
Got your fame, now put your phone down and do something constructive with your life.
Wow....
Are you kidding me? Yes they absolutely will lure an animal back to the pack. Have watched it happen on many occasions. They rarely are alone unless injured or separated from their pack mates. Regardless, they are NOT "playing" and it's especially concerning that it had absolutely no fear of the person holding the camera. I understand we're in the natural space but scary!!
No, the Coyote is not "luring" the dog to kill and eat it - urban legend. It isn't wearing it out. Nor is it "playing." This behavior is more consistent with a nearby den with pups. They do lure threats away from the den and pups. It is trying to get both the human and dog to follow it away from its den. It's the reason an animal that normally avoids contact appears to seek it. It views both as a threat to its puppies.
That's an interesting insight. It doesn't appear to be defensive in any way though. Maybe just curious. I doubt that it's tame. It just looks that way, I think.
It's defensive in the same way a bird will fake a broken wing to lure predators away from its nest. They want the predator to follow them but they aren't curious or playing. It's defensive but they aren't looking for a physical encounter.
The Coyote is likely in heat. So yeah, she isn't defensive, but if he follows her home, the pack will be.
Well damm, and I just thought it was funny (Airedales do have silly moments). Thanks for your comment.
Ha. For once, the delusional, psychotic dolt was right.
Tim, I'm sorry but you are absolutely wrong. Those of us who live in coyote infested areas observe this behavior all the time. Larger dogs cannot be picked up and shaken to be killed. A single coyote will "play" and lure the unsuspecting dog, by backing up in play we're a package waiting around the the corner of a building. It is a very very common scenario. The behavior may be adapted from trying to lure Predators away from a den of pups. These coyotes are wiley.
First, the owner of the Airdale needs to be cited for a dog-at-large or pick it up & have it re-homed with people that care. Second, coyotes use this technique (sending one out) to lure dogs back to the pack, which is lying in wait for the kill. This is no revelation. People either need to be accountable for their pets, or not bring any home. Period.
It is a total urban myth (aka Fake news) that coyotes send out one coyote to lure a dog back to the pack
Its still remarkably stupid to allow your domesticated animal to play with a wild predator! Yeah sure, it was cute, but remarkably just as stupid!
Someone has also been feeding that coyote somewhere close by! Which is dumber than allowing your dog to play with a coyote, but I digress! It had zero fear of humans! Which is a dead giveaway to someone feeding it! That's dangerous to ALL of us!
Don't be putting food out for wild animals! YOU invaded THEIR habitat! They don't need you feeding them! They've survived in this desert for centuries w/o your help! You're endangering all of us, when you do that!
True. I tried to post the facts but they see it as spam. Dogs chase coyotes into their pack, and the coyotes act defensively. The coyote’s behavior has nothing to do with a *plan* to *lure* the dog into a trap to kill and eat it.
Where that dogs owner?! If someone came alongb at the wrong speed it could've gotten hit by a car. That coyote could be doing what that previous person commentedn also.
Annnd why is your dog off leash?!! So annoying. Just because your dog is friendly doesn't mean it can't cause problems. So irresponsible.
Wow! I wondered if it had rabies, but after a minute or so, it's clear that it truly is playing. That's quite a sight!
It would be nice if there had been some research on coyote behavior done as this is not playing. The pack sends out one to tire out the dog and lure it back to the den or wherever the rest of the pack is so it's easier to kill. Very misleading story.
Spot on, Mandolin.
In fact, it’s simply an urban myth that coyotes lure dogs to their deaths. But if that’s the case, what actually is occurring for people to fabricate such an idea? Well, it may in fact look like that if you don’t know what’s going on. Whenever there is a void in knowledge, the void is filled in with what there is: speculations, rumors and myths that pop up suddenly or become legendary and grow over time.
So what is actually going on when dogs chase coyotes and eventually they find themselves confronted by more than one coyote?
First of all, dogs chase coyotes all the time. If you keep your dog leashed in coyote areas, or leash and walk the other way the minute you see a coyote, you can minimize the chance that this will happen. Most coyotes are out minding their own business: either foraging, trekking or resting, when they are spotted by a dog. The chase then begins: it’s fun and games for most dogs, but seldom so for the coyote.
The coyote may try to *lose* the dog by wearing it out, or it may head to a hiding place to get away from the dog. But unbeknownst to the dog, and to the human owner, coyote family members are almost always close by. Coyotes travel together, and they rest fairly close to each other, so there’s almost always another coyote or two around.
Once a dog enters into where the coyotes are, it will be treated as any other intruder, be it an outsider coyote or your dog: coyotes will come to the aid of another member of their family. And, if a coyote sees a dog chasing its mate, it will come out to help the coyote drive the dog off. These are defenses to threats, not *lures*.
The coyote’s behavior has nothing to do with a *plan* to *lure* the dog into a trap to kill and eat it.
Please note that “luring” into a trap situation to kill is very different from “leading” a dangerous animal away from pups. Coyotes do lead any threatening animal, including humans, away from very sensitive pupping areas, hoping they will be followed. They have led me away in this manner several times.
