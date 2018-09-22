Warmer than normal temperatures and sunshine kick off the weekend as high pressure builds across the Southwest.
Very little change is expected in the weather pattern for the next seven days in the Valley.
In the high country, a few showers are possible Monday afternoon along the Utah border and again Tuesday across the White Mountains of eastern Arizona as a trough tracks north of the state. Moisture will be limited, so any activity won't be impressive.
Fall begins at 6:54 p.m. today with the autumnal equinox. That will be the moment when the sun is directory over the equator, creating roughly equal amounts of daylight and darkness. Daylight will continue to dwindle until we reach the winter solstice in December. Saturday's sunrise is at 6:16 a.m. The sunset is at 6:25 p.m.
In Phoenix, look for a high of 101 Saturday with sunny skies and breezy winds. The low Sunday morning will be 79 under clear skies. Another warm and sunny day Sunday with a high of 101. Highs will be near 100 next week. the average high for this time of the year is 98.
