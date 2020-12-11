LAKE HAVASU, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a Lake Havasu police officer Thursday evening.
Mohave County Sherriff officials say officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department spotted Jon Steven Douglas, 29 of Lake Havasu City, at a business located near 1700 Kiowa Avenue, Lake Havasu City, around 6:15 p.m. Douglas was wanted for several felony arrest warrants.
When officers approached him, he tried to run but then a struggle ensued. During that struggle, MCSO one officer fired his gun, hitting Douglas. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No one else was hurt. MCSO said Douglas was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the incident.
The two Lake Havasu City Police officers involved are currently on administrative leave, which is customary in an officer-involved shooting.
This is the 27th officer involved shooting that has occurred in the state outside of Maricopa County in 2020.