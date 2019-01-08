(3TV/CBS 5) -- Do you have a kid who loves to cook?
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is looking for the next great young chef!
The company has launched its 9th annual "Walk On! Cooking Challenge" for kids between the ages of 9 and 12.
The contest runs through Jan. 23, and the five finalists will get a chance to demonstrate their cooking creation at a Phoenix Suns home game next month.
Recipes should be delicious, nutritious, and kid-friendly side dishes.
Children between the ages of 9 and 12 living anywhere in the state of Arizona can submit their healthy and tasty side dish creations online at www.walkonaz.com anytime now through Jan. 23, 2019.
Finalists will serve their culinary creations at a Phoenix Suns home game Feb. 4 and compete to win great prizes, including a new bike.
Recipe submissions must be:
- An original recipe for a hot or cold side dish
- Include at least one fruit and/or vegetable
- Be able to be cooked within 20 minutes (not including prep time)
“Year after year I am in awe of the creations these kid chefs come up with,” said Myrna Collins, health promotion executive, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “The contest inspires participants to try nutrient-rich ingredients like quinoa, cabbage, avocados, beets, and zucchini, which are foods many kids shy away from. It’s also a great opportunity for parents to work side by side with their kids in the kitchen, trying fruits and vegetables in new ways.”
After the online submission process, the top five recipes will be selected by a panel of experts based on nutritional value, taste, and originality.
Finalists will then be invited to present their creations at a Phoenix Suns home game Feb. 4 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.
After the cooking demonstrations, recipes will be posted online at www.walkonaz.com for a public vote. Voting will be open from Feb. 4–15.
Gabe Bandera, a 12-year-old boy from Goodyear, Ariz., was the 2018 contest winner. He was motivated to create his winning dish—Purple Explosion—because of his future career goal of being on a Food Network show like Chopped.
“I think being in this contest was a great step toward my goal of being a television chef,” said Gabe. “The dish I created came to me when I thought about the freshest and healthiest veggies that I could roast. I thought of slaw and then voila, Purple Explosion!”
Visit www.walkonaz.com for complete contest details and to submit a recipe.
