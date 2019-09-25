TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Space exploration, wanting to know everything we can about our solar system and planets like mars.
For researchers at ASU, that curiosity started almost two decades ago when they built and designed the camera that went on the rover that traveled mars and took pictures all along the way.
[WATCH: ASU researchers make Mars map the size of a basketball court]
“We finally had enough images to combine them all together and form a map of the entire planet of mars" said Jonathan Hill, Mars Researcher at ASU.
Jonathan Hill is one of the mars researchers at ASU. It only took him the last five years to put all the pics together into a map.
"The map is made up of a little over 24 thousand images" said Hill.
The map of mars isn't your standard size map.
"Actually, large enough that we could print it the size of a football field but since that’s a little harder to move around we decided to print it just the size of a basketball court" said Hill.
The map has been displayed locally in the valley at schools for kids to interact with and explore the red planet for themselves. This month it will travel to.
"We are going to display it on the National Mall next to the Washington Monument for everyone there to explore and law and policy makers can explore it as well" said Hill.
Officials from NASA will also be stopping by to see the final map. Hill is hoping people in Washington D.C. will walk away with the realization of how much NASA and ASU researchers have learned about mars.
"How much Mars is a place that you can go to that it's not an abstract concept just somewhere out in space that hopefully we eventually g to in person" said Hill.
Teachers if you would like to have the mars map come to your school contact ASU School of Earth and Space and Exploration through this link https://sese.asu.edu/about/contact