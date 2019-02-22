Puppies dogs generic
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable puppies, dogs, kittens, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and other pets to over 1,600 PetSmart stores this weekend.

PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend goes from Friday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 24.

The stores will feature adoption ambassadors to ease the process, answer any questions and offer tips on getting your new pet settled into their new home.

In the past, these adoption weekends have helped save 8.4 million pets.

Stores will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

