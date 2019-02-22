PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations will bring adoptable puppies, dogs, kittens, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and other pets to over 1,600 PetSmart stores this weekend.
PetSmart Charities’ National Adoption Weekend goes from Friday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 24.
The stores will feature adoption ambassadors to ease the process, answer any questions and offer tips on getting your new pet settled into their new home.
In the past, these adoption weekends have helped save 8.4 million pets.
Stores will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.