PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The newest IHOP in Phoenix will feature a "Rise & Shine" bar menu with specialty beer, wine and cocktails.
The IHOP restaurant at the Camelback Colonnade, located at 1743 E. Camelback Road, is the first and only IHOP restaurant outside of select airport locations to feature a full bar.
Featured drinks will include craft beers, wines and fun cocktails like the Frozen Sangria Swirl, Mulemosas and Frozen IHOPachino.
To celebrate, guests can enjoy specially priced $5 Sangria through Oct. 19.
While the Colonnade location is open 24 hours, the Rise & Shine Bar menu is only available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Currently there are no plans for additional IHOP restaurants to add a bar menu to their offering.
