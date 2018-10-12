PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The newest IHOP in Phoenix will feature a "Rise & Shine" bar menu with specialty beer, wine and cocktails.

+2 
The restaurant features a brunch-inspired bar menu

Featured drinks will include craft beers, wines and fun cocktails like the Frozen Sangria Swirl, Mulemosas and Frozen IHOPachino.

The IHOP restaurant at the Camelback Colonnade, located at 1743 E. Camelback Road, is the first and only IHOP restaurant outside of select airport locations to feature a full bar.

Featured drinks will include craft beers, wines and fun cocktails like the Frozen Sangria Swirl, Mulemosas and Frozen IHOPachino.

To celebrate, guests can enjoy specially priced $5 Sangria through Oct. 19.

While the Colonnade location is open 24 hours, the Rise & Shine Bar menu is only available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Currently there are no plans for additional IHOP restaurants to add a bar menu to their offering.

Download PDF The Rise and Shine brunch-inspired bar menu

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.