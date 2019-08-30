GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Walmart is testing private lactation suites, called Mamava Pods, at three of its Supercenters, including one in Gilbert.
Although the pods are in use at many locations across the country, including Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Walmart says it's is the first retailer to test them in a store setting.
This pilot project was started by Tennille Webb, a Walmart employee and new mom who saw the lactation suite in an airport.
Mamava Pods are equipped with plugs, seating, air conditioning and are sanitized daily by the Walmart janitors. The pods also comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and have enough space for a baby stroller.
Breastfeeding moms can get inside by using the Mamava app, with no cost to them. The app also lets moms know the location of the nearest pod.
The Gilbert Supercenter that has installed the Mamava pods is located at 5290 S. Power Road.
The other two Walmart test sites are in Bentonville, Arkansas and Williston, Vermont.