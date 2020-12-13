PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As we draw to the end of a tough 2020, Walmart wanted to help families in Phoenix end the year "looking up."
PHOTOS: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show in Phoenix
The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show brought the magic of Christmas to the skies over Phoenix. On Sunday evening, nearly 1,000 Intel drones were launched into the sky to create 3-D seasonal shapes and characters, all set to holiday songs.
And the company did just that, with the “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” Sunday evening. It was a magical experience designed to bring the joy and wonder of the holiday season to the night skies over the Valley.
On Sunday at around 6:30 p.m., nearly 1,000 Intel drones were launched into the sky to create 3-D seasonal shapes and characters, all choreographed to a soundtrack of holiday favorite songs. Each drone served as a pixel of light to create dynamic, 3-D animation. We saw snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents... all created entirely from the lights of drones.
The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” is visiting eight communities across the country, including tonight's stop here in the Valley and Phoenix Raceway.
“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. "We’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible.”
The Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show will next visit Charlotte, North Carolina and Sacramento, California before wrapping up with its final show in Fayetteville, Arkansas.