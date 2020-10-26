MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A new addition at Banner Children's at Desert in Mesa is providing comfort to parents whose children are currently in the NICU.
The "Wall of Hope" features 24 photos of NICU graduates, both when they were in the NICU and present day.
"So when we walk into the unit, we can see what the babies have been through, what their stories look like when they were first born and where they are today. So that's kind of the inspiration behind the wall," said Tammy Robinson, a nurse at the NICU.
The idea was to inspire hope among families with kids currently in the NICU and let them know they aren't alone.
Robinson said feedback has been positive. "It's one spot that they can stop and look at and see how great outcomes have been. It's motivating and inspirational because it is a really hard journey for a lot of our families and it's something that they can look forward to when their kiddos hopefully are able to go home and thrive," she said. "The Wall of Hope really is something that is great that's come out of 2020 with COVID and just seeing that success stories are out there, and it is a possibility to see other people that have been through what you've been through and see a story that's really similar to what families have been through, and having that positivity has been a ray of hope for our unit."
Shelby Simonson's daughter Avery was in the NICU for about five months back in 2015. She was born at 38 weeks, but because she had a rare form of dwarfism, she ended up in the NICU. Her mom said she is proof not all babies in the NICU are preemies. When she heard about the wall of hope she wanted to get involved. Avery is one of the children on the wall.
"I just thought it was a wonderful idea to really kind of put that on a bigger scale for current families to really see that, you know, there's life after the NICU," Shelby said. "The NICU is a tough place and I feel like us NICU moms have we tried to go above and beyond just because we know we've been there done that. And we just really want to make sure these current families have as much support as they can."
Avery is now five years old and is in kindergarten. Shelby hopes this wall brings some comfort the families currently in the NICU. "This Wall of Hope I can only imagine brings a real sense of relief to some of these current families or future families that are going through it," she said.