Volkswagen settlement could leave thousands of Arizonans with up to $1,000

This last May, the AG's office reached a settlement with Volkswagen to resolve consumer fraud claims involving their diesel engine scandal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (AP) — Volkswagen has completed restitution for Arizona consumers who bought or leased vehicles involved in an emissions cheating scandal.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Thursday that more than 1,800 restitution checks have been mailed.

[RELATED: Thousands of Arizonans to get big checks from Volkswagen]

The checks, each worth $1,000, are part of a $40 million settlement reached in May 2018 over VW’s so-called “clean diesel” vehicles.

Volkswagen has paid $10.5 million to 6,700 Arizonans.

The company also paid $20 million for state education funding. The remaining money went to legal costs and other fraud cases.

Arizona pursued a consumer lawsuit over allegations that Volkswagen’s diesel engines cheated on U.S. emissions tests.

Volkswagen has acknowledged the cars were programmed to turn on emissions controls during government lab tests and turn them off while driving.

[RELATED: Volkswagen settlement could leave thousands of Arizonans with up to $1,000]

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.