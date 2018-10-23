YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just one week after President Donald Trump was singing the praises of Senate candidate Martha McSally in Mesa, Vice President Mike Pence is planning to attend a rally with McSally in Yuma.
The event, which is sponsored by the Arizona Republican Party, is slated for Friday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., at Joe Foss Hangar.
Admission is free; you can register to attend on Eventbrite.
No other details about the event or Pence's planned trip to Arizona were immediately available.
McSally is facing Democrat Kyrsten Sinema to take the Senate seat Jeff Flake is leaving behind.
The winner of the race, which will likely be among the state's costliest, will be the first woman to represent Arizona in the Senate.
