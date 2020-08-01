PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County voters who may have any issues voting in-person on Election Day, can now visit a voting center around the county for the Arizona primaries on August 4.
There are 80 centers opened around Maricopa County and 20 additional on just Sunday, August 2.
To vote, you need identification and will be required to sign a statement that they have experienced an emergency that would prvent them from voting on Tuesday.
The voting centers will be open Saturday, August 1 through Monday, August 4. You can find a voting center locations here.
On Election Day, you can still vote in-person at one of 99 locations.
"As of Friday, more than 694,000 ballots have been returned, which is about 28.5% of all the county’s 2.4 million registered voters," per a press release.
In-person voting will follow health and safety protocols will be place including masks, face shields and gloves for poll workers along with cleaning surfaces constantly, sanitizing pens after use and so force. Gloves and masks will be available for voters if they leave theirs at home and of course social distancing measures will be in place.
For voters who have not returned their early ballot, they can still drop it off at a secure ballot drop box or at any of the Vote Centers now through Election Day on August 4 at 7 p.m.
Voters can track their early ballot by texting "Join" to 628-683 or visiting TextSignUp.Maricopa.Vote. The text message service will notify voters when their ballot is mailed, received, verified and sent to be counted.