PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s official: the future of the light rail will soon be in voters’ hands.
On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court decided that an initiative seeking to end the expansion of light rail, Proposition 105, can be included on the special election ballot.
[WATCH: Voters to decide on the future of light rail expansion in south Phoenix]
So how will your “yes” or “no” vote affect the expansion?
Business owners who live and work along the proposed expansion path like Jonathon Ochoa and his family are relieved to have one more shot at stopping years of roadwork from unfolding outside their storefront.
[RELATED: Fight over the future of light rail heats up in Phoenix]
“We’ve been here 10 to 12 years. I mean, I grew up here with my grandpa cutting hair. They said the expansion would take around five years to build it. With all the construction here, there’s going to be a push back from our clients,” said Ochoa.
“I say no pain, no gain,” said Kyle Colton.
[RELATED: Phoenix gets $100 million for light rail expansion prior to Prop. 105 vote]
He estimates he saves around $500 a month, opting not to have a car, instead, riding the light rail to and from work.
Meanwhile, a no vote on Prop. 105 keeps plans to extend the rail through south Phoenix and other areas throughout the city.
[RELATED: Prop. 105 campaign over light rail expansion in Phoenix heats up]
“Short term for long term gain. I mean with an expansion like that, they could see double the amount of foot traffic in three years,” said Colton.
[RELATED: Future of light rail to go before Phoenix voters in August]
If Phoenix voters decide to stop the rail extensions, funds will go to other transportation projects.
[RELATED: Mayor Gallego uses State of the City Address to urge voters to reject Prop. 105]
However, the City of Phoenix could potentially lose upwards of $5 billion in federal and regional monies dedicated to rail projects across the U.S., according to Valley Metro.
[RELATED: City Council approves light rail extension in south Phoenix]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.