PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General's office announced Monday they are investigating 19 active cases of voter fraud.

The open investigations are both criminal and civil cases, according to a statement released by the AG's office.

However, voter fraud is and remains very rare in the state.

Over the past 10 years, the AG's office has prosecuted 20 cases of fraud with one case overturned on appeal and another dismissed without prejudice, according to a document released by the state's top law enforcement official.

Taken together, the number of cases represent an extremely small percent of the 15.5 million votes cast in all of the primary and general elections between 2010 and the present.

The AG's list of prosecutions does not include any cases from local jurisdictions.

Despite the low number of convictions, the AG's office is spending half a million dollars on it's Election's Integrity Unit to go after fraud.

"If there truly is not widespread fraud in this state, then we are going to get to the bottom of it. And, if there is widespread fraud going on, we're going to get to the bottom of that," said Ryan Anderson, a spokesman for the office.