PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready to vote on the ADOT safety slogan you'd most like to see above our state freeways.
Last month, the Arizona Department of Transportation asked folks to come up with clever ideas for messages in its annual Safety Message Contest. The winners will have their messages displayed on the hundreds of digital boards near Arizona freeways across the state.
This year, ADOT says it received more than 2,400 entries in the contest. That field has been narrowed down to 10 choices. Now, it's time for the public to vote for their favorites.
Finalists' messages include catchy slogans like, "Life is a highway, I wanna ride it with a seatbelt on," and "85 is not the new 65. Slow down."
You can click here to see the final 10 slogans and vote on the one you like best. The two messages that receive the most votes will be displayed on overhead signs throughout Arizona. You can vote through April 21.
Last year's winning slogans were: "Red fish, blue fish, speeding's foolish" and "Signal and ready to mingle."