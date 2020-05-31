SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Scottsdale was hit by violent protests Saturday night that created a lot of damage to retailers. Sunday morning, people were lined up to help volunteer to clean up after Fashion Square.

Kerry Nalls and his 14-year-old son, showed up to Camelback and Scottsdale Road just after 6am with bags and shovels to clean up with out second questioning anything.

They aren't the only ones. Parents have taken their kids out to help clean out to teach them to help support their community and look for "something good out of a bad situation."

Four girls from Phoenix, the West Valley and East Valley all met for the first time in Scottsdale Sunday morning to help do what they can.

Arizona's Family's reporter, Maria Hechanova, was outside different areas in Scottsdale that were hit hard by looters and protesters Saturday night.

"There are still some stories of hope out here of people coming together, people from different communities . These people are not even from Scottsdale or live in Scottsdale have come here [to help clean up]," said Hechanova.

Some of the places hit hard were FedEx, Yogurtland, Comerica Bank, Riverton Piano, Roche Bobois, Sprinkles Cupcakes, P.F. Changs, Apple Store, AT&T, Crate and Barrel and Breakfast Club.

Later in the night, on 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street, protesters could be seen marching up and down the road. At one point, it looked like protesters were heading to Interstate 10, where they could've potentially disrupted traffic. Authorities set up a perimeter to avoid that from happening. Sometime around 10:30 p.m. tear gas was released in downtown Phoenix after protesters set off some type of firecrackers.

Some property damage to businesses in the area of Fashion Square Mall. Camelback Rd, Scottsdale Rd, Goldwater Bl closed to vehicle traffic. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Aa0kZP58cd — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) May 31, 2020

Around the same time in Scottsdale, protests shifted from peaceful to violent very quickly. Police announced that there was some damage done to businesses near Fashion Square Mall. Even a guard protecting an Arizona's Family reporter covering the rioting was attacked.

Scottsdale Councilman, Guy Phillips, hasn't heard yet if the mayor will be making a statement yet about the events of last night but they are expected to address the council at some point Sunday.

Cleanup begins this morning. Lots of damage as people went on a vandalism rampage in Scottsdale last night. This is Sprinkles Cupcakes on the corner of Scottsdale Rd and Camelback. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/ZZ3yk6X5Wr — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 31, 2020

Apple store damage at Scottsdale Fashion Square #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/6caSNJvc08 — Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) May 31, 2020