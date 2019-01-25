PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers stepped up Friday morning to help with the extra demand at St. Mary's Food Bank due to the government shutdown.
St. Mary's has continued to provide emergency food boxes to families affected by the government shutdown as well as to their normal clients in need.
According to Jerry Brown with St. Mary's, the food bank normally gives out about 40-45,000 food boxes a month and they expect to far surpass that number this month.
That's where the volunteers come in.
The food bank is short on volunteers to help put together the thousands of extra food boxes they will be distributing and this morning, students from Trevor Brown High School stepped up to fill that need.
The food bank is still looking for volunteers and people can help from Tuesday through Saturday at either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Shifts are about 90 minutes long.
For more information on how to help, go to firstfoodbank.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.