AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Most people take it easy on New Year's Day, but not a brand new non-profit organization here in the Valley. Arizona Service Project is dedicated to improving housing for low-income families, and it is kicking off 2019 repairing the homes of needy families.
“It's during the holidays and there is time off, and days off, but someone's got to do it, so why not us," says Joel Canchola, chair of the Board for Arizona Service Project.
More than 50 volunteers are working on three Avondale homes all week, part of their “2019 Week of Service.”
"The idea is to eradicate substandard conditions in homes for a few families, and this year we're doing three,” says Canchola.
Making their homes, safer, warmer and drier. Crews are repairing roofs, adding insulation, even installing a new porch, stairs and a wheelchair ramp.
The organization hopes this spirit of service will have a ripple effect in the community.
"There are plenty of family members in need, and there's [sic] plenty of people that [sic] can lend a helping hand,” says Canchola.
Transforming not only homes, but lives as well.
“They’re opening their homes with welcoming arms,” says Canchola. “We're eating tamales with them, we're playing with the children, we're petting their dogs, we're just part of them.”
