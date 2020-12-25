PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers in Phoenix gave food to the needy during separate events on Christmas day.
The food handouts were a departure from the usual large Christmas dinners put on by Valley charities, placed on hold this year due to the pandemic. At the Phoenix Convention Center, the Salvation Army distributed around 9,000 meals.
"There are many families who are coming up because they've been affected by the pandemic," said Salvation Army Metro Phoenix Coordinator David Yardley.
Volunteers handed the food out inside the convention center to people who walked up, as well as along the curb, to those who drove. Families with children received a stuffed animal and a board game.
"I feel like you just have to give back to people. You know? Because a lot of people just don't have a lot of what you have," said volunteer Laylani Facio, who was in her ninth year volunteering with the Salvation Army on Christmas Day.
Volunteer delivery drivers also loaded up their cars with meals to deliver to older adults and the home-bound. West of downtown, St. Vincent de Paul and the Nick Lowery Youth Foundation fed around 1,000 people experiencing homelessness with to-go meals.
"To see these walls of pain disappear, and people open up that have been treated like furniture on the street. And they feel more human again," said Nick Lowery, the KC Chiefs Hall of Fame NFL kicker and Valley philanthropist. "That's a pretty powerful gift."
Volunteers also handed out gift bags filled with winter clothing, a gift card, and a flower. Most ate outside, where chairs were spaced out on a basketball court, and listened to live music.
"I'm thankful for everything," said Abdi Najib Ali, who had finished up his Christmas meal from St. Vincent de Paul.
Ali said he wound up on the streets after struggling with opioid addiction, but he was hopeful that next year would be different.
"I'm thankful for not going back."