PHOENIX (3 TV / CBS 5) A group of 30 volunteers took shifts driving two rescue dogs across the country last week to save the pups from kill shelters.
Alyssa Beauchamp, who founded Paw Promise Animal Rescue, says she started receiving calls last month from a shelter in North Carolina about a Pitbull named Lilly. Beauchamp says she thought she’d found Lilly a forever home more than two years ago, but the dog had been abandoned.
[WATCH: Dog journeys cross country with aid of volunteer drivers]
"We started freaking out, because we obviously want our dogs back if things don't work out," Beauchamp said. That’s when she started making calls and found out about another dog, Reno the beagle, who was also trying to hitch a ride to Phoenix. “And then we're like, 'Can Lilly join your transport? And they thankfully agreed,” Beauchamp said.
The two pups embarked on a road trip with around 30 volunteers driving about an hour at a time to get the dogs from North Carolina to Arizona. “They were just so snuggly and they were so cuddly the whole way, it was just like I was driving my own dogs," said Kim Murray, a volunteer driver who completed the last leg of the trip.
And on Sunday, the two dogs made it to Arizona. "There are so many good people out there that also love dogs," Beauchamp said.
Now the two are up for adoption. Reno is available though Arizona Beagle Rescue and Lilly is available through Paw Promise Animal Rescue.