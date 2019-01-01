PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Ringing in the New Year with fireworks can be fun - for humans. But loud noises can scare animals, especially shelter pets who have no one to comfort them.
That's why Maricopa County Animal Care and Control held a “Calming the Canines” event at both of its shelters.
"We came up with the idea to have people come in an literally calm the animals," said Jose Santiago with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.
The shelter doors opened at 10 p.m., and the volunteers started flowing in. And we're not talking just a few people.
In all, about 300 people showed up to work "the late shift," keeping the animals calm in the kennels as noisy New Year's Eve fireworks went off around the city.
"We hear them (fireworks) at a certain decibel, but the animals will hear them at a much higher decibel," said Santiago.
The volunteers visited with the animals in their kennels, sang to them, read them books and even played instruments.
And the night was not without treats!
The “Two Pups Wellness Fund” and McDonald’s of Tempe donated a thousand hamburgers to the shelter dogs.
The volunteers handed out the burgers to the animals during the event.
MCACC posted on its Facebook page:
Dear Friends, a heartfelt thank you to all of you who came out tonight to keep our sheltered dogs company during the fireworks. The final count isn't in yet but it looks like over 300 people spent their New Year's Eve with our dogs singing, reading, feeding, playing instruments and just sitting close. We are humbled by your kindness. Cheers and Happy happy New Year.
Looking to adopt in the new year? Now's the time. And the shelters are always looking for volunteers.
INFORMATION:
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (West Valley
2500 S 27th Avenue
(27th Avenue, South of Durango)
Phoenix, AZ 85009
Phone: 602-506-7387
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (East Valley)
2630 W Rio Salado Parkway
(Loop 101 / Rio Salado Parkway)
Mesa, AZ 85201
Phone: 602-506-7387
ONLINE: Maricopa County Animal care & Control
Looking for things to do #NewYearsEve ? You can come by the @MCanimalcare shelters to help calm the canines. It can get pretty noisy around new years. From 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. come by either location and spend some time with our #shelter #pets pic.twitter.com/9aNps9oF67— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) December 31, 2018
(1) comment
This is terrible. You know how many tax dollars we waste on animals ?? Too Many !!
