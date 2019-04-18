She's distributed around 14,000 backpacks in the past six years.
"We have homeless children, homeless Vets and families all over the community," said Rapaport.
[WATCH: Crying volunteer pays it forward to homeless helper in Scottsdale]
Her kindness and generosity don't stop there.
The Valley mom provides snacks to hundreds of homeless children every day, as part of a non-profit that she started in 2012.
The Homeless Engagement Lift Partnership, known as HELP, is devoted to making the lives of struggling kids, people and families a little easier.
Rapaport knows from experience what it's like to go to bed hungry.
"Throughout my childhood, I was off and on homeless for many years. So I know firsthand all the kind of things they go through," said Rapaport.
Last weekend, Rapaport organized a Care and Comfort Day for homeless women. Ladies living on the street could come get their hair washed, nails cleaned, make up and new shoes.
Lois Stone is one of the many volunteers helping Rappaport make a difference in our community.
Stone is so impressed by Rapaport's selfless drive and dedication that she reached out to CBS-5 to Pay it Forward to Rapaport and give her $500.
"She will approach anyone," said Stone. "She's not shy at all, and she will talk to them. If there's a person she sees on the street that is ready to do their part to get off street, she'll help them."
Stone stopped by to surprise Rapaport at her Scottsdale warehouse.
"A few weeks ago I nominated you for an award," said Stone. "I have witnesses first hand how you make a difference in so many people's lives. You not only make a difference to the homeless community, but make a difference to those of us who have an opportunity to volunteer with you. So on behalf of Channel 5 and those who love you, we want to give you $500."
For more information on how to join Rapaport crusade to help the homeless visit the official website of Homeless Lift Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.