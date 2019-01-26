PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A Valley blood services group is asking for donors as they are experiencing a huge blood shortage and donors are needed.
Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services says in the last four weeks, their donations are down almost 50 percent.
So officials hope to get as many people in as soon as possible.
“We truly want people to know that when they donate you never know who you are helping,” said Sue Thew, a spokeswoman for Viralant.
Certainly, many people who arrived in emergency wards today did not anticipate they would be there when they got up this morning."
"Tragedy strikes without a moments notice. It's important we turn this situation around quickly. We have enough people here to be able to increase our blood supply."
Officials say once blood is donated, 's not available to help someone for 24 to 36 hours.
Vitalant will open six blood donations centers with extended hours through Monday.
For more information, visit vitalant.org.
