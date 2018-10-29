PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds gathered Monday night for a special service at Congregation Beth Israel to heal after the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The service at the north Phoenix congregation included prayer, music and a message of unity. Members of all faiths were welcome.
“This is amazing, this is absolutely amazing,” said Sue Silvert.
[RELATED: Jewish community in Fountain Hills unites after deadly synagogue shooting]
Members said they appreciated the nationwide support for the Jewish community. Some members of Congregation Beth Israel lost loved ones in the Pittsburgh shooting.
One worshiper said her family members narrowly avoided tragedy.
“My sister-in-law lives there and my nephews, they all live in Squirrel Hill,” said Daniele Gotlieb. “They just happened to be at a different temple that day.”
[RELATED: Here are the names of the 11 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims]
Ahead of the service, some worshipers talked about ways to prevent more violence. Some suggested avoiding hateful rhetoric and taking another look at gun control.
“You almost feel like it's your turn,” said Lon Babby. “You watch the news, every week there’s another example of this, whether it's in a school whether it's in a church."
[RELATED: Thousands filled with grief attend vigil for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting]
“Talk unity and not division and hatred,” said Susan Lane.
Visitors packed the sanctuary and filled hallways and overflow rooms. Phoenix police officers in uniform and in plain clothes could be seen monitoring the event inside and outside the congregation building.
[RELATED: Trump calls Pittsburgh synagogue attack 'evil' anti-Semitism]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.