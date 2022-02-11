PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Their job is to protect the public, but being a police officer these days is more dangerous than ever. The wild shootout that sent nine Phoenix Police officers to the hospital Friday is just the latest example of a brazen criminal not hesitating to take shots at cops.

Darren Burch spent 29 years with the Phoenix Police Department. "When they get to a point where they feel there's no way out, instead of suicide by cop, it's execute a cop," said Burch.

According to Burch, the violent riots in the summer of 2020 that led to hundreds of injured officers nationwide created an anti-police culture that has a lot of criminals feeling, it's OK to attack officers, it's OK to resist arrest. "What we are dealing with is truly monsters in our community that hate police and have been encouraged to go against police," said Burch.

This past week, there have been several attacks on officers. On Monday, a man reportedly stabbed a woman then walked toward Phoenix police with a knife. He was shot and killed. On Tuesday, a man in Mesa pointed a replica gun at officers after a dispute with his parents. On Wednesday, Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon was shot near Camp Verde by a man who jumped out of his car and opened fire. Brogdon is recovering in a Phoenix hospital.

FBI names suspect in shooting of tribal officer in Camp Verde The FBI said that Rodriguez was charged for assault on a federal officer on Thursday.

Yavapai-Apache Nation Chief Nathan Huibregtse said it's unsettling to see so many officers in the line of fire, especially one of his own. "It's very disturbing, very frustrating. It makes me upset," said Huibregtse. "It's a tough, tough situation all the way around. Thankfully he's still with us at this point."

Back in December, Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was ambushed at an apartment complex and shot eight times. Amazingly, he survived and was just released from the hospital to rehab. "Without a doubt, without hesitation, it's so much dangerous now than anything I ever saw in my 30 years," said Burch.