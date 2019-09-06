SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For all those fashion lovers out there, Scottsdale Quarter is adding three stores to their directory.
The outdoor shopping center is introducing three new stores to its fall lineup.
Gorjana, a jewelry store founded by two Arizona State University alums, will open in late October.
It is Scottsdale Quarter’s 13th brick-and-mortar store.
The preppy clothing story Vineyard Vines is set to flood the Scottsdale Quarter with its smiling pink whale logo and accessories this November.
The brand has clothes for men, women and children.
PAIGE is a men’s and women’s clothing store that will be available later this year.
Known for their premium jeans, the Scottsdale Quarter store marks the 16th location for the brand.