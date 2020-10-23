MESA, AZ. (3TV/CBS5) - About 30 people held a vigil at Kleinman Park in Mesa to honor 21-year-old Angel Benetiz who was shot and killed by Mesa police last month. Family and friends shared memories and called for answers surrounding Benitez' death.

"My family suffers and is broken because of what happened. I wear my son around my neck in ashes now, thanks to what the police did to my son. I am angry at what happened," said Marguritte Garcia, Benitez

On Friday Sep. 23, investigators said Mesa police officers approached Benitez as he was sitting in a stolen car. He reportedly took off and was later found parked in Tempe.

Investigators said officers responding saw Benitez put his hands down to his waist and fired at him. However, witnesses said they saw Benitez with his hands up before police shot him several times.

Garcia said she saw the body camera footage but it didn't show the actual shooting. Now, Garcia wants the names of the officers involved to be released.

"I want to know what is going on with these officers. Are they still working? Are they still getting paid? Why aren't hey getting charged?" said Garcia.

The Tempe Police Department is working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and investigating the incident.