PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Friends, family and a community came together on Monday night to remember the life of a Phoenix man who was shot and killed near a convenience store.
Dozens wore Arizona Cardinals red and lit candles in honor of 32-year-old Joseph "Joey" Deleon at the 7-Eleven near 24th Street and McDowell Road. The Cardinals were his favorite team.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix police search for suspect in shooting death near 7-Eleven]
Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, Deleon was getting out of his car when the suspect shot him. He died at the hospital.
"He was torn from me. He was torn from my children," said Cristal Celaya-Rodriguez, his fiancee. "We're never going to be OK. We'll learn to live with it, but we'll never be OK."
Deleon leaves behind three young children.
Celaya-Rodriguez led the vigil, which included prayers for Deleon and stories about him. She called him the family clown because he was so funny and made people laugh.
"I was so honored to be his life partner, his soul mate," Celaya-Rodriguez said. "He was very very loved by everyone."
Police released a composite sketch on Sunday of the man who they said shot Deleon.
"I can't let this just go away. I need to find closure for my kids, for myself," said Celaya-Rodriguez.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Phoenix police or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
