MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley Vietnam veteran took flight in a World War II aircraft at Luke Air Force Base on Saturday morning, thanks to the generosity of a veteran organization.

Retired Col. Richard "Dick" Toliver took to the skies in the "Amazing Grace" aircraft. Toliver is a "Top Gun" fighter pilot and protégé of the Tuskegee Airmen. Toliver retired from the Air Force after 26 years of service, including two tours in Southeast Asia, and served in over 400 combat missions.

Toliver says there's nothing like being in the clouds. "The moment of exhilaration takes place, and it's like the initial takeoff. Then you go around, and you've flown, and you do that final touchdown, and you do it well," said Toliver.

The veteran says he knew he wanted to be in the Air Force from a young age. He was the first of five African-American pilots to fly the F-4 jet and has written several books about his time in the Air Force. In 2005, Toliver helped create the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc. in Phoenix, where he was the founding president. In 2007, Toliver helped lead a petition to Congress to award 300 surviving Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal.

Thanks to the organization Grounded No More, Toliver could fly once again. Tony Anger is a pilot with the organization and says he loves to fly veterans to see the excitement on their faces.

"Some of the people I've met, the things I've seen have just been overwhelming...the veterans that come out here are usually very excited about it," said Anger.

Toliver said he was grateful for the opportunity to fly again. "The greatest gift I could be given at this time in my life...to climb in an aircraft again, take off, even if all I did was fly around the traffic pattern, it's heavenly to be up there," said Toliver.

For more information about Grounded No More, visit their website groundednomoreveteranflightlift.com.