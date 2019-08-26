PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here’s an update with a heart-warming ending.
A Vietnam veteran had waited half a century to see the Rolling Stones in concert. But after he purchased his tickets online, he was told those tickets had been re-sold. But after Arizona’s Family got involved, things turned around.
“It just moves my heart.”
That’s how Lenny Constable describes what the Rolling Stones music does for him.
To understand Constable’s elation and frustration, you have to know why the Rolling Stones mean so much to this Vietnam veteran. He says their music helped get him through war-time.
“It was just something that helped you get through some major hard times,” Constable said.
After purchasing four tickets for him and his buddies through Vivid Seats, totaling about $1,300, his downloaded tickets disappeared. When he called Vivid Seats, he was told his purchase was canceled, and his tickets were re-sold.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Vietnam vet upset after $1,300 tickets for Rolling Stones concert in Phoenix vanish]
Arizona’s Family got involved, and Vivid Seats immediately investigated the matter. They found out there was a glitch that showed Constable canceled his order.
However, Vivid Seats stepped up in a big way, and even went above and beyond. They not only refunded Constable all of his money, they gave him upgraded seats to the concert.
“Tickets, money, and the concert, so everything’s good. I’m ecstatic,” said Constable.
Constable says he’s so grateful he’ll get to “rock out” with the Stones once again.
“It’s like a dream come true again, a recycling of an old life. I’m so elated it’s unbelievable. I want to cry!”
This wasn’t a scam situation. It appears to be some email mix-up because Constable had two different emails. However, Vivid Seats cautions customers when buying tickets to use safe ticket buying practices.
Vivid Seats offers the following tips:
• The trust and safety of tickets listed and sold on Vivid Seats is of the upmost importance to every member of this company. Here are a number of steps taken by Vivid Seats as well as those that customers can take themselves to ensure that their ticket buying experience goes smoothly.
• Buyer Guarantee: Only buy from ticketing sites that offer a 100% buyer guarantee. With Vivid Seats, you know your purchase is safe and secure
• Trust and Safety Staff: Verified sites such as Vivid Seats have trained staff vet each trusted reseller on their site to make sure your printed tickets or e-tickets are accurate. Vivid Seats uses the latest technology to keep your purchase safe.
• National Association of Ticket Brokers: Look for companies that are members of the NATB. Members must guarantee every ticket sold on their website.
• Social Media: Never post pictures of your tickets on social media – protect your purchase and identity online.
Statement from Vivid Seats regarding this situation:
• Since being made aware of this issue, Vivid Seats has worked tirelessly to resolve the matter. After speaking with the customer, Vivid Seats has issued a full refund and provided upgraded tickets to see the Rolling Stones this evening. This type of care goes into every ticket we sell, and we pride ourselves on ensuring that fans get to enjoy the experiences they purchase. Additionally, Vivid Seats is always proud to work alongside our country’s heroes, including our partnerships with the Wounded Warrior Project and Honor Flight. Vivid Seats’ CEO Stan Chia is a veteran himself and looks forward to further opportunities to give back to those who serve.