PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Marine veteran who went to a Rolling Stones concert in the 1960s says he was thrilled to get the opportunity to go again more than 50 years later. But he says his tickets for Monday's concert vanished after purchasing them.
"This will probably be my last hoorah cause I’m in my 70s and they’re in their 70s," said Vietnam veteran Lenny Constable. "One of us may go before the other one, but this might very well be the last chance I have to see their concert."
Constable says he's been a life-long Rolling Stones fan.
“That was good machine-gun music. It got ya wired up a little bit," he said.
He says their music helped him through the hard times.
“You'd come back after being out in the bush for 30 days or so, and they'd blast them out," said Constable. "'Paint It Black’ and stuff like that."
He says he was ecstatic The Rolling Stones were coming in concert. He bought four tickets for him and his buddies. He says it’s a concert he’s been waiting on for a long time.
“Been looking forward to it [for] so long. I’m old,” laughed Constable.
After paying about $1,300 for the tickets, he was able to download the tickets and was ready to re-live the "good old" days.
“This was one of those rare occasions I was gonna get to go to," said Constable. "The Rolling Stones with some good friends, and have a good time.”
Things quickly changed when Constable tried to retrieve those downloaded tickets, and they were gone. He said he called Vivid Seats, the company he purchased the tickets from. He said he was shocked when they told him his purchase had been disputed and reversed, so they re-sold his tickets.
Constable says that's not true and he has his bank statements to prove it.
"No tickets. No money. No nothing. That disturbs me. That hurts me,” said Constable.
Vivid Seats said they were working on figuring out what happened and trying to resolve the matter for Constable. When Vivid Seats resolves the matter, we’ll give an update.