NEAR COTTONWOOD (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai Sheriff’s Office just released dramatic body camera video of two of its deputies saving a woman who was trapped by submerged boulders in fast-moving water.
The woman fell out of her kayak during “very active rapids” on Verde River on Nov. 24, 2018.
The video shows Deputy Chris Eller and Deputy Steve Gresham running to the victim’s location.
When they got to her, the 57-year-old woman had been in the water for about 30 minutes and was starting to have trouble keeping her head above water. Her leg was caught between two boulders.
“Unwilling to stand by while the female struggled to breathe and stay above water, both deputies removed their body armor and uniform equipment and entered the water,” explains a YCSO news release announced that Eller and Gresham were honored with a Lifesaving Award.
Verde Valley Fire Fighter Bryan Heisinger went into the water, as well, and helped free the woman.
Although she was freezing and exhausted, the woman, who was from out of state, was not hurt. She was treated for hypothermia and taken to the hospital.
“Due to the quick thinking, decisive actions and placing themselves at personal risk so the woman would not drown in the rapidly moving waters, both deputies were responsible for saving her life,” YCSO said.
The video released by YCSO shows the rescue in almost real time.
Eller and Gresham were recognized for their heroic efforts at a ceremony last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.