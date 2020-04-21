PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives were seen chasing a suspect crossing Interstate 17 in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a suspect running across all lanes of Interstate 17 at Dunlap Avenue around 10:30 a.m. At one point, a white pickup truck stopped on the shoulder while the suspect was running across the freeway.
Once the suspect ran back towards the truck, the driver and the passenger in the truck chased the suspect off the freeway and took him down near a post office.
DPS later told Arizona's Family the two men who chased the suspect are detectives. The whole incident began as a traffic stop and arrest for drugs. The suspect ran from a DPS trooper and went onto the freeway, his name has not been released.
Watch the entire video in the player above.